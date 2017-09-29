NFL reviewing Danny Trevathan hit for possible suspension

AP

When referee John Hussey was asked why Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan was not ejected for using the crown of his helmet to hit Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in the helmet when Adams’ forward progress had been stopped, Hussey said that he “didn’t have enough information” from his perspective to judge if the hit was “egregious” enough to warrant an ejection.

While Trevathan remained on the field Thursday night, other people will be looking at his hit in the coming days to determine whether he’ll miss time in another game. According to multiple reports, the NFL will review Trevathan’s hit to decide if he should be suspended for violating player safety rules.

Trevathan said after the game that he regrets “the level” he hit Adams at, but that he doesn’t think the hit warrants a suspension.

Such suspensions are not a regular part of the game, although Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was banned for one game after taking a running shot at then-Panthers cornerback Josh Norman‘s head in a 2015 game. If the league finds Trevathan’s act as egregious as that one, he’ll likely be sitting out a game.