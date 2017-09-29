Patriots expected to get Dont’a Hightower back this week

Getty Images

The Patriots are last in the league in defense, but they have a much better chance of changing that this weekend.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, linebacker Dont’a Hightower is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers.

Hightower sprained his knee in the season-opening loss to the Chiefs, and the Patriots have given up some big numbers without him.

Hightower, who sprained his knee in the season opener, is in the game plan for the Patriots’ game against the Panthers on Sunday, according to a source. He is expected to return to the lineup barring an unforeseen setback.

The Patriots don’t have the kind of front-seven depth they’ve had in the past, and Hightower could come back to fill a few roles. The most natural fit is in the middle and calling defensive signals, but also worked as an edge rusher in training camp and could go there as well.

The Patriots are last in the league in yards allowed, points allowed and passing yards allowed.