Raiders cornerback Sean Smith pleads not guilty to assault

Raiders cornerback Sean Smith had to attend to some legal matters today before he could get on with football practice.

According to TMZ, Smith pleaded not guilty this morning to felony assault charges.

Smith was charged with felony assault and and felony battery with serious bodily injury, following a July 4 incident with his sister’s boyfriend. He allegedly stomped the man.

If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Smith’s starting job wasn’t secure this preseason, and there’s increasing reason to wonder about that in the future. He started the opener, but missed Week Two. He came back from back and shoulder problems last week but barely played, giving up two long receptions in the Raiders’ loss at Washington.