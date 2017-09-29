Ravens rule out Brandon Williams

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is still looking for his first big game of the 2017 season and his chances of getting it this weekend may be boosted by the absence of a member of the Ravens defense.

The Ravens have ruled out defensive tackle Brandon Williams for the second straight week with a foot injury. Williams is one of the leaders of Baltimore’s run defense and the Jaguars ran all over them last week with Williams out of the lineup.

Coach John Harbaugh said he’s hopeful it won’t be much longer before Williams is able to play again.

“It’s a matter of weeks when he got hurt. I’ll have my fingers crossed in the upcoming week or two,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

The Ravens are also without defensive end Brent Urban, who was placed on injured reserve this week, so they will be relying on their depth to keep Bell from going off on Sunday.