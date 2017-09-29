Report: Damarious Randall left stadium after argument with coach

Getty Images

The “internal matter” has just been externalized.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Packers cornerback Damarious Randall didn’t just leave the sidelines, he left the stadium after getting into an argument with a coach on the sidelines.

He was apparently sent to the locker room after the argument, but didn’t hang around.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t shed any light on the departure last night.

“Actually, that’s an internal matter that we’ll keep internal and we’ll work through that,” McCarthy said when asked after the game.

Randall was replaced in the second half by Josh Hawkins. He apparently met with McCarthy today to clear the air, but it’s unclear what the next step will be for the team.