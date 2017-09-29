Report: Damarious Randall left stadium after argument with coach

The “internal matter” has just been externalized.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Packers cornerback Damarious Randall didn’t just leave the sidelines, he left the stadium after getting into an argument with a coach on the sidelines.

He was apparently sent to the locker room after the argument, but didn’t hang around.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t shed any light on the departure last night.

“Actually, that’s an internal matter that we’ll keep internal and we’ll work through that,” McCarthy said when asked after the game.

Randall was replaced in the second half by Josh Hawkins. He apparently met with McCarthy today to clear the air, but it’s unclear what the next step will be for the team.

  3. This guy has been a walking mouth since the day he was drafted. Ted tried to turn him into a CB, but he’s a FS. He always has been. Sometimes, things just don’t work out. I hope dude is inactive the rest of the year.

  4. No need for Vikings/Packers sniping here. Young men who have always been the stars, always had coaches cater to them, have always gotten their way are in for a shock in the professional world. Never more so than the NFL. For what may be the first time in his life he is being told in no uncertain terms to shut up and do his job the coahes way. Either that, or find a seat. Tough lesson but I would think he would learn it and come back ready to be a pro-player.

  5. Keep him if he can play tackle or RB… if not let him walk and fill his slot with a player we need. Ha has talent… but he walked out on teammates during a game. Unforgivable.

  12. zerotrophiessince1961 says:

    September 29, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    This guy has been a walking mouth since the day he was drafted. Ted tried to turn him into a CB, but he’s a FS. He always has been. Sometimes, things just don’t work out. I hope dude is inactive the rest of the year.

    ________________________________

    Exactly the kind of uninformed fan that I can’t stand. You call him a FS because that’s what NFL Network listed him as on draft day but Arizona’s scheme had their top DB in a safety position almost constantly in man coverage on the slot WR. Randall had more CB responsibilities than S responsibilities in college.

    If you don’t do research beyond being mad on draft day that “Fiwr Ted Thumbasen he done drafted a guy that ESPN put an S in front urf” then don’t post your opinions about what Ted was attempting to do. Research the player. Collect the facts. Do not post the pointless drivel of an uninformed fan.

  17. tyelee says:
    September 29, 2017 at 2:45 pm
    Looks life the old saying – inmates running the asylum – is becoming the NFL!

    How does a coach and a player getting into an argument and the player leaving the stadium have any correlation whatsoever to the “inmates running the asylum”? I’m honestly curious. Exactly what was Randall “running”?

  22. It’s funny that people who talk too much usually fail to back it up. Randall just recently said it was time to show the world what he can do. Rex Ryan is another example. I wish someone would tell Randall to first show he can play well consistently, then if he needs to talk at that point, go ahead. But no talking until he has established himself.

  23. Don’t worry about this guy’s future. He has a college degree from the University of Arizona, a fine school. He’ll be making 1.4 mill a year in no time.

  24. Damarious Randall just quit on his coach. I feel sorry for Damarious. He was not put in a position to succeed being a college safety asked to play cornerback at the pro level. And then he has defensively challenged McCarthy scapegoating him after HE and TT put him in that position to fail.

    I am sure Randall’s teammates are seeing this and will remember it.

