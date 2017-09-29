Report: Ty Montgomery’s rib injury not as bad as initially thought

AP

The Packers could have Ty Montgomery back sooner than expected.

The running back’s rib injury is not as bad as the Packers initially thought, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Green Bay lists Montgomery as day to day, and with 10 days in between games, he could play against the Cowboys in Week 5.

Montgomery apparently was injured on the first play from scrimmage. He finished with five carries for 28 yards.

“The conversation he’s had with the trainers, he’s preparing to play in Dallas,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said earlier Friday, via the team website.

Backup running back Jamaal Williams departed in the second quarter with a left knee injury. He had ice packs on his knee and ankle after the game. But Williams escaped serious injury, per Schefter, and the Packers have no plans to bring in other running backs “at this time.”