Richard Sherman fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was flagged for penalties four times in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans and one of them led to a fine from the league.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that Sherman has been fined $12,154 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Sherman received the penalty when he took off his helmet to argue with officials after being flagged for both defensive holding and pass interference on the same first quarter play.

Safety Kam Chancellor‘s interception was negated as a result of the penalties and the Titans went on to drive for a field goal.

Sherman was penalized later in the game for a late hit on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. The hit sparked a brief scuffle and resulted in personal fouls on both sides, which meant the play was thrown out. Titans coach Mike Mularkey took issue with that this week, saying that he’d like to see a rule change that left the penalty against Sherman in place while the other calls offset.