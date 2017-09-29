Saints will kneel before anthem, then stand for it

AP

Last week, the Saints were scattered, but they’ve chose to both stand and kneel as one this week.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees tweeted out word that the team would kneel together prior to the national anthem, and then stand together during the song prior to their game in London against the Dolphins.

The move puts the Saints in line with others who are choosing to recognize the protests against police brutality and racial inequality, while also honoring the anthem.

Of course, people still booed when the Cowboys did that Monday night, which sort of proves that the anger some people feel has little to do with patriotism, and more to do with the fact others are against racism.

Last week in Charlotte, 10 Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem, after President Donald Trump said any “son of a bitch” who protested during the song should be fired.