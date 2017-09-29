Seahawks players create fund to support education and leadership programs

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

While discussing protests by players from his team and others earlier this week, Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin said that he thought President Trump’s comments had overshadowed “the actual point of inequality and injustice” that led to the protests in the first place.

Baldwin and his teammates have come up with what they think will be a way to address those issues directly. Seahawks players announced through the team an initiative to raise money for programs.

“In an effort to create lasting change and build a more compassionate and inclusive society, we are launching the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund to support education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice. We invite you to join us in donating and taking action.”

Baldwin explained that the impetus for the fund came from people outside the team asking what they could do to help move from making a statement to making an impact in communities.

“I think that was really important, because for the longest time now, we’ve been trying to figure out, what can we do as a team to impact change?” Baldwin said. “And this is something that’s really tangible to all of us. And again, we really wanted this to be a unified effort. We’ve been trying to make a unified demonstration, a unified message, and now this is a unified action we can all take. And now we’re going to be able to incorporate people outside of the building.”

The fund will be housed at the Seattle Foundation and an advisory board made up of “players, team leadership and business and community leaders” will be formed to direct grants to non-profit organizations.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Seahawks players create fund to support education and leadership programs

  4. This we can all get behind. And it actually could do more help than simply kneeling. A lot of issues start in communities and at home. Why can’t stuff like this be the way forward rather than an action during the anthem?

  5. The team that spends half it’s time at war with itself and the other half denying it, or breaking practice rules or lying on Injury Reports or just running it’s mouth? Maybe they themselves should be the first to take this “leadership” course.

  6. Well hey this MIGHT be good, but it’s all about the curriculum.

    Is it written by Linda Sarsour, Colin Kaepernick, and ANTIFA’s UCal Berkley professors?

    If it’s written with SJW idiocy, all they are doing is promoting divisive propaganda.

    Hopefully it doesn’t teach people about bs like ‘white privilege’, or some of the other fallacies… like white people don’t get shot by police or don’t get profiled or don’t get fired when their jobs get outsourced/offshored.

    It could be bad, or it could be brainwashing. It all depends on WHO writes the curriculum. Given the current state of curriculum, I’m not optimistic. But I hope it’s good.

  12. heymister24 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Go find a country that you agree with their diversity, justice, and inclusion, and stay there.
    ——————-

    Why can’t we strive for that here?

    Why do bozos always tell someone to move somewhere else?

  13. Haha, funny how this is only being done because of the questions concerning what they’re actually protesting! Hey, great job guys – way to proactively take a stand!

  15. I praised this BUT I’d like to know what the content of these programs, what the curriculum is. I hope it’s something positive and not divisive. Aside from that, I surely think it’s important to reach out to tough communities with something positive, uplifting and an attempt to break the cycles many communities are stuck in

  16. Love how the Seahawks are actually doing something and yet. People are still upset about them kneeling or that they would be “brainwashing people”

    To bad the people talking about brainwashing don’t look in the mirror and see that they were brainwashed by making this whole issue about disrespect for the military and ignoring the original issue.

    But hey, those people won’t see my comment because they are boycotting the NFL, right? Oh wait their boycott doesn’t include staying off of NFL websites and commenting on NFL stories.

    Yes I find the hypocrisy hilarious

  17. Bill Bixby says:
    September 29, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    I praised this BUT I’d like to know what the content of these programs, what the curriculum is. I hope it’s something positive and not divisive.
    —————————-

    Maybe you should spend your own money and start your own program. That way you would know it is done right.

  18. Did the defense contribute more $$$$$ than the offense?

    Richard Sherman wants to know so he can blurt it out at the next press conference.

  20. It’s important to reach out to ” break the cycles many communities are stuck in”. The cycle that starts with getting an education and preventing teenage pregnancy. Since President Obama didn’t make it a priority, maybe these athletes can. Until then the cycle will continue. The number one cause of poverty is an unwed mother, until that trend stops nothing is going to change.

  21. Poor Kids. They’ll be brainwashed into that false narrative, learn to present opinions as facts & that race is the most important characteristic about you. Great job Seahawks!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!