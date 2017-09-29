Sean Lee didn’t practice again, questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker Sean Lee didn’t practice again Friday, and the Cowboys list him as questionable to play Sunday against the Rams. The team’s defensive play-caller and second-leading tackler injured his hamstring in Monday night’s game and didn’t practice all week.

“He’s a great football player and undoubtedly the leader of our defense, but it goes beyond that,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Friday. “He just makes a ton of plays. I think he makes everybody around him better but injuries are a part of the game and if he’s able to play, obviously we’d love to have him but if he’s not, put somebody else in there and we’ll keep rolling.”

Veteran Justin Durant likely would replace Lee at weakside linebacker if Lee can’t play.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) is questionable after returning to practice this week but seems unlikely to play as he works his way back from a tibial plateau fracture.

The Cowboys are thin in the secondary, too, with cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Nolan Carroll (concussion) and safety Kavon Frazier (knee) also questionable. Rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) had a full practice Friday and will play.

They added injury-prone left guard Chaz Green to the injury report Friday with a hip injury. He did not practice Friday, and the Cowboys list him as questionable. Jonathan Cooper worked with the first team.

Defensive tackle Stephen Paea (knee) as limited in practice Friday, the first time he has gotten in work this week, but is questionable.