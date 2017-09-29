Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday

AP

The Saints got left tackle Terron Armstead back at practice this week for the first time since having shoulder surgery this offseason, but they’re not saying whether Armstead will return to the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in London.

Armstead has been listed as questionable to play after limited participation in practice on both Thursday and Friday. If they decide that two limited days of practice aren’t enough before Armstead is back in game shape, they’ll have a bye week upon their return to New Orleans to continue getting him ready to play.

Right tackle Zach Strief is also questionable after missing two games with a knee injury. He participated fully on Friday, which may leave him in better position to play.

Wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Sterling Moore are also questionable and linebacker Ben Heeney has been ruled out for New Orleans.