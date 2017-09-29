Three Vikings fined, including Andrew Sendejo

Getty Images

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo escaped a penalty Sunday, but the NFL docked him $24,309 for an illegal hit on Bucs tight end Cameron Brate, according to Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Sendejo was one of three Vikings fined, with linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes also having money taken out of their paychecks.

Sendejo hit Brate in the back of the head in the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown reception. Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said afterward an official admitted he should have thrown a flag.

The league fined Barr $18,231 for a horse-collar tackle, and Rhodes lost $9,115 for a taunting penalty.

Barr’s penalty came in the third quarter following a reception from Charles Sims, but it was offset by a holding penalty on the Bucs.

Rhodes exchanged words with Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans after a Trae Waynes interception in the second quarter, drawing a penalty. Evans was not fined.