Thursday Night Football ratings won’t be easy to spin this week

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 29, 2017, 11:32 AM EDT
With everyone paying attention to how the national anthem issue is affecting the NFL’s ratings, Thursday night’s Bears-Packers ratings will be closely monitored. Unfortunately for both sides, the numbers will not be easy to spin.

CBS and NFL Network combined for a 9.9 overnight rating. That makes the game the most-watched TV program in America last night, and it’s an increase over the 8.6 rating that CBS and NFL Network got from last year’s Bears-Packers Thursday night game, which was in Week Seven. It’s also a big increase over the 4.8 rating that last year’s Thursday night Week Four game received, although that game was only on NFL Network, not on CBS.

However, it’s also a decrease from the 10.6 overnight rating that last year’s first Thursday Night Football CBS game got. So compared to the first game of the shared CBS-NFL Network schedule last year, Bears-Packers was down.

It’s also particularly difficult to assess Thursday night’s game because there was a long weather delay that came after a first quarter that the Packers dominated. We don’t know how many people decided not to bother with the rest of the game once the weather delay started.

So if you want to claim NFL ratings are down because of the anthem issue, or up because people love football, Thursday night’s ratings give you some data to support your point of view and some data that conflicts with your point of view.

48 responses to “Thursday Night Football ratings won’t be easy to spin this week

  2. I’m watching all the games, along with my kids. We’re not a racist family, so we don’t feel guilty about anything. But we love football, and nothing is going to change that.

  3. The damage done by these short sighted protesters will mostly never heal, they really turned off a lot of people.

  4. “Thursday Night Football ratings won’t be easy to spin this week”……then gives an article detailing how both sides can easily spin the ratings

  5. The media doesn’t get it. People want to WATCH THE GAME, not hear about protests and activism. Football is supposed to be an escape from our everyday grind. I watched it last night b/c of the football, nothing else. So to spin high ratings as somehow the public loving these protests is absurd. If it had been a Bears/Bucs matchup I guarantee viewership would’ve been much lower.

  7. Our points of view dont matter so they can spin it how they want to us. What matters are the media analysts that work for the advertisers and advise their management on how to value their contracts with the NFL.

  8. I’m not in denial that enough people will give up their entertainment to support their cause. That’s just the sad fact. I however am one of the few that has stopped watching. And I’ll continue to not watch until they bury this fiasco

  11. The game was essentially over by the time of the weather delay, and definitely by halftime. That could have had a lot to do with it.

  14. A 9.9 overnight is good and with the streaming options available to viewers it is really good. I have lots of friends threatening to leave and haven’t seen one do it yet. They all have their fantasy teams and some on Draftkings as well. Their too invested.

  15. The only view that gained real traction last night is that Thursday night games are dangerous for everybody. I’ve never witnessed so many injuries paired with so many turnovers. It could have been pure coincidence, but that game was a disaster.

  16. No one really likes the Thursday night games anyways. The NFL should ignore the alt-right conservatives who are being told to boycott by right wing talk shows. They’ll be back anyways. The NFL really needs to focus on getting rid of the Thursday games, lowering ticket prices, and stop gouging fans at the stadiums.

    America has a short attention span. The whole protest thing was dying down until Trump decided to stick his unwanted nose in the issue to reignite the powder keg. Way to go Donnie boy.

  17. How about Amazon couldn’t get the stream to work via iPads, only on PC last night. So if you left somewhere with a tv and pc to go watch it via mobile you got hosed. No notices, just hosed.

    And what you did see finally an hour later was a decent game but some announcer had such a muted, mundane voice it made you turn off the tv. I.e. Romo.

  19. the ones complaining about the kneelers are hypocrites. You knew they’d watch. all bark, no bite. as always.

  20. Well I skipped it, I skipped MON. & SUN night football also. I cancelled NFL red zone.

    If the Pat’s players continue to protest they will also be history.

    Look out BELOW….

  22. Mark Twain said it best:
    “Figures often beguile me, particularly when I have the arranging of them myself; in which case the remark attributed to Disraeli would often apply with justice and force: ‘There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics.'”

  23. Just have to get someone out there to do some different kind of protest before the game. The media will inevitably ask what the protest was, and the guy will say that he’s protesting something like abortion.

    The left media (CBS, ESPN, NFL, NBC) will make sure nobody sees the protests ever again.

  28. The lightning storm and stoppage of play definitely impacted ratings. How can you possibly say it didn’t. Some of us on the east coast actually go to sleep at night.

  29. edukator4 says:
    September 29, 2017 at 11:36 am
    any way to tell if people tuned in for the anthem and made a decision to stay or leave past that point?
    —————————-

    If there are people that actually tune in just to see what happens during the anthem….then I give up on all of humanity!

  30. The Bears stink. I think last years Bears Packers game is a much better comparable.

    I intended to tune in to this game because I was a bit excited about the Howard and Cohen after last week. However, after I saw the score was already 14-0 after 7 min I didn’t bother.

    If not for two of the Bears games being so competitive I would have never thought of tuning into a Bears game.

  33. I didn’t watch primary because most games suck, see Ravens-Jags in London. Second, it’s late and some of us have to go to work. And lastly, these protests are taking attention away from the games, and I am sick of listening arguments for or against.

  34. I watched, and will be watching this weekend. If some guy on TV takes a knee for the anthem, that’s his choice and nothing that impacts me in the slightest.

  36. I was a bit excited about watching Howard and Cohen, but the score was already 14-0 when I arrived home, so I didn’t bother tuning in.

    Last years Bears packers game is a better comparable because the Bears just aren’t generally competitive enough yet to draw a national audience.

  39. If a Good team (or teams) are playing, I’ll watch.

    I’ll gladly tune in to watch Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Ben Rothlesburger, or Russel Wilson throw it around.

    Blake Bortles, Josh McCown, or Hoyer? Not so much.

  41. When the results are “Too close to spin”, that’s a victory for the league. Because it means that if in fact anybody actually stopped watching because of the protest, it certainly wasn’t the mass exodus predicted by the Trumpflakes.

    My prediction is for every 100 Trumpflakes Who have vowed to never watch football again, one may actually stop. And even that one will start watching again before too long

  45. You can toss this anyway you want , Bears fans were optimistic and showed up to watch ….blah blah blah but in the end it comes down to the combined network total .

    “So compared to the first game of the shared CBS-NFL Network schedule last year, Bears-Packers was down.”

  46. TV ratings are one thing, ticket sales are another. TickPick claims that ticket sales are down 17.9% from last week. I think this whole season will be interesting and there’s not too much definitively that you can tell week to week. If players continue protesting during the national anthem, the NFL will take a hit. If they realize that they don’t have to disrespect the national anthem to protest, they still have a chance of retaining a lot of people who are still on the fence.

  47. So, y’all are boycotting football, yet continue to post comments on an NFL-related website?? If you’re going to go away, just go away, from all of it. We don’t need you and the NFL doesn’t need you, either.

