Todd Bowles getting testy about injury talk

Getty Images

Even after getting what figures to be a rare win this season, Jets coach Todd Bowles was still testy.

It’s clear at this point he’s not going to add much to the league’s mandated injury report, but Bowles was apparently snippy when asked about some of the particulars this week.

Bowles told reporters Wednesday that defensivse lineman Muhammad Wilkerson had a bruised shoulder. Wilkerson told reporters later he had a grade 1 sprained AC joint.

Asked about the difference, Bowles did not seem to appreciate the question.

“I’m not going to talk about injuries in depth,” Bowles said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “That’s ain’t my job. My job is to give the injury report. I give the injury report. I’m not going to go into details about anything else. Either they practice or don’t practice. But I know everything.”

He was then asked why Wilkerson got an MRI this week, after injuring the shoulder the week before.

“You have to talk to the training staff about that. I have no idea,” Bowles said.

When he was then asked if reporters could speak to the training staff, he replied: “No.”

When reporters attempted to ask about tight end Jordan Leggett‘s knee injury, which has kept him out of practice and off the field this year, Bowles said Leggett’s knee was sore.

“That’s about all you’re getting,” he added. “I’m not a doctor. I’m not going to go into [injuries any] more. Don’t ask me.”

While coaches treating injuries like state secrets is nothing new, there’s little point in being cross about it. Especially this early, in what promises to be a long season.