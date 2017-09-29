Vontaze Burfict feels ready for whatever the Bengals ask

Getty Images

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict is set to play for the first time in the 2017 season after serving a three-game suspension to start the year.

It’s the second year in a row that has started with a suspension of that length and Burfict returned to play 76 percent of the team’s snaps. Burfict isn’t sure what the team has in mind for this weekend, but he feels ready to do anything they ask.

“Don’t know how many snaps I’ll get on Sunday,” Burfict said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I’m not sure if they’ll throw me in hot water on Sunday and make me play the whole game, but I’m ready for whatever and whatever can help us win.”

The offense has been the biggest trouble for the Bengals during their 0-3 start and Burfict can’t do anything to boost that unit. He can help a defense that has been solid take another step forward.

“Yeah, we’re that close,” Burfict said. “There are certain plays we’re missing on and they’re game-changing plays. So we’ve just got to clean up the little of errors we have, and we can go on a streak. Like I said, you’ve got to go one play at a time, one game at a time, one day at a time. So that’s where we’re at right now and we’re on to Cleveland and just try to get a win.”

Whether he plays a ton of snaps or a handful, the Bengals will welcome anything Burfict can do, short of earning another suspension, to help them win a game.