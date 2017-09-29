Wade Phillips says Jerry Jones was “good to me”

Getty Images

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will face the Cowboys for the first time since Jerry Jones fired him midway through the 2010 season.

“The good thing about Texas is there’s no taxes,” Phillips said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “But they still charge you that California tax when you go to Texas, so I don’t understand that deal. That’s another story. Yeah, we spent some good years there. I enjoyed being there, worked hard for three and a half years there, and it was a big part of my life at the time. It still is. I have fond memories.”

Jones hired Phillips as head coach in 2007 after hiring Jason Garrett as an assistant coach. Phillips went 34-22 in Dallas, twice leading the Cowboys to the playoffs, and earning a contract extension after the 2009 season. But Jones fired Phillips and replaced him with Garrett after the team’s 1-7 start in 2010.

Phillips detailed his time in Dallas in his book, “Son of Bum: Lessons My Dad Taught Me About Football And Life,” and insists Jones was “good to me.”

“Most of the teams in the league, it didn’t end well with me,” Phillips said. “If I had a vendetta against any team that fired me, I’d have about a quarter of the league.”

Phillips was a head coach or interim head coach for six teams in his career. He got his start in the NFL in 1976, coaching the linebackers for his father, Bum Phillips, with the Houston Oilers.