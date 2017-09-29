Week Four injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Four kicked off on Thursday with a Packers win and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Saints vs. Dolphins (in London)

T Terron Armstead (shoulder) could play for the first time this season after being listed as questionable. CB Sterling Moore (chest), WR Willie Snead (hamstring) and T Zach Strief (knee) also drew questionable tags while LB Ben Heeney (knee) will not play.

The Dolphins are making good use of the questionable category. RB Jay Ajayi (knee), LB Chase Allen (neck), LB Kiko Alonso (shoulder), G Isaac Asiata (ankle), LS John Denney (hamstring), WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (hand) and CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring) all drew that designation. T Eric Smith (knee) is out and DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

Bills at Falcons

LT Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle) is out again this week and DE Shaq Lawson (groin) is questionable after not practicing on Friday.

The Falcons have ruled out S Ricardo Allen (concussion), LB Vic Beasley (hamstring), T Ryan Schraeder (concussion), DE Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee) and RB Terron Ward (neck, shoulder).

Steelers at Ravens

The Steelers listed S Sean Davis (ankle), G Ramon Foster (thumb), T Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), LB James Harrison (illness) and S Michael Mitchell (hamstring) as questionable to play in Baltimore.

DT Brandon Williams (foot) remains out for the Ravens. CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) will also miss the game while TE Benjamin Watson (calf) is listed as questionable.

Bengals at Browns

The Bengals will head into the Battle of Ohio without TE Tyler Eifert (back), LB Jordan Evans (hamstring) and WR John Ross (knee). S Derron Smith (ankle) is listed as doubtful while G Trey Hopkins (knee) is questionable after missing the last two games.

LB Jamie Collins (concussion) is out again for the Browns, who hope to have DE Myles Garrett (ankle) in the lineup for the first time. Garrett is listed as questionable along with WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), DT Danny Shelton (calf) and TE Randall Telfer (knee).

Rams at Cowboys

The Rams won’t have S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) in the lineup this Sunday. S Cody Davis (quadricep) and C John Sullivan (hip) are both questionable.

No one’s been ruled out for the Cowboys, but CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), CB Nolan Carroll (concussion), S Kavon Frazier (knee), G Chaz Green (hip), LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and DT Stephen Paea (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Titans at Texans

S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) and WR Corey Davis (hamstring) remain out for the Titans. DT Jurrell Casey (groin) is questionable to play.

The Texans ruled out CB Kevin Johnson (knee) and C Greg Mancz (knee) while CB Marcus Burley (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday.

Lions at Vikings

DE Ziggy Ansah (knee) is questionable for the Lions along with S Don Carey (knee), LB Jarrad Davis (concussion, neck), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), C Travis Swanson (ankle) and S Tavon Wilson (shoulder). G Zac Kerin (knee) and RB Dwayne Washington (quadricep) have been ruled out.

QB Sam Bradford (knee) remains out for the Vikings and T Rashod Hill (knee) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at Patriots

C Ryan Kalil (neck) will miss another game for the Panthers. LB Jeremy Cash (calf), DE Daeshon Hall (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (back) and CB Daryl Worley (shoulder) have also been ruled out for Sunday.

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs) is doubtful after missing last week’s game and returning to practice with the Patriots on Friday. T Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), S Brandon King (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin) and WR Matt Slater (hamstring) all drew questionable tags.

Jaguars at Jets

The Jaguars will try for a 3-1 record without LB Lerentee McCray (knee) and WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring). S Tashaun Gipson (knee) and LB Donald Payne (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

RB Matt Forte (knee/toe) and TE Jordan Leggett (knee) were ruled out by the Jets while LB Josh Martin (ankle) and T Brandon Shell (shoulder) are both doubtful to play. DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) is the only player in the questionable category.

49ers at Cardinals

The 49ers will go without LB Reuben Foster (ankle) and S Eric Reid (knee) this weekend. LB Brock Coyle (concussion), RB Carlos Hyde (hip), RB Kyle Juszczyk (concussion), S Jaquiski Tartt (concussion) and DE Pita Taumoepenu (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

The Cardinals ruled out G Alex Boone (chest), G Mike Iupati (tricep) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) with Iupati ticketed for injured reserve. They hope to have WR John Brown (quadricep), T D.J. Humphries (knee) and WR J.J. Nelson (hamstring) after listing them as questionable.

Eagles at Chargers

The Eagles ruled out DT Fletcher Cox (calf), CB Ronald Darby (ankle), S Corey Graham (hamstring), DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist) and S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring). LB Jordan Hicks (ankle) and S Rodney McLeod (hamstring) fill out the questionable category.

The wait for Chargers rookie WR Mike Williams (back) continues as he’s been ruled out again. T Joe Barksdale (foot), RB Melvin Gordon (knee), TE Sean McGrath (foot) and LB Hayes Pullard (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Giants at Buccaneers

Giants LB Jonathan Casillas (ankle, wrist), RB Orleans Darkwa (back), C Brett Jones (hip) and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers defense is dealing with plenty of injuries. LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring) is out with LB Lavonte David (ankle) and S T.J. Ward (hip) likely to join him after being listed as doubtful. DE Robert Ayers (knee), CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), DT Gerald McCoy (ankle), DE Noah Spence (shoulder) and G J.R. Sweezy (back) make up the questionable contingent.

Raiders at Broncos

Raiders CB Gareon Conley (shin), WR Michael Crabtree (chest) and S Keith McGill (foot) are questionable to play.

QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder) remains out for the Broncos and WR Cody Latimer (knee) is questionable.

Colts at Seahawks

It’s a familiar injury report for the Colts, who will play without C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), RB Marlon Mack (shoulder), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) and CB Quincy Wilson (knee). They listed S Matthias Farley (quadricep) and CB Chris Milton (hamstring) as questionable.

The Seahawks hope to have WR Doug Baldwin (groin) and CB Neiko Thorpe (ankle) after listing them as questionable, but the outlook isn’t so good for RB C.J. Prosise (ankle) after he drew a doubtful tag.