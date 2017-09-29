Will Parks fined for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

The NFL didn’t fine Broncos linebacker Von Miller for taunting, but they got one of his teammates for unnecessary roughness. Safety Will Parks lost $9,115, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post.

Parks drew a 15-yard penalty in the first quarter after Bills fullback Mike Tolbert called for a fair catch on a kickoff. Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive.

Parks played 27 defensive snaps and 26 on special teams against the Bills. He made one tackle on defense and one on special teams.

Miller’s 15-yard penalty in the fourth quarter led to a field goal, increasing the Bills’ lead to 10 points.