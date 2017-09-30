Averaging 3.5 yards a carry, Leonard Fournette expects better of himself

In the first three games of his NFL career, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette hasn’t broken the kinds of big plays that were expected of him as the fourth overall pick in the draft. He says that has to change.

Fournette, who is averaging 3.5 yards a carry and hasn’t broken a run longer than 17 yards, said he thinks he can be a better player than he’s shown so far.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to me whether I want to break a tackle and want that 60-yard run or 50-yard run. At the end of the day, I put it all on myself because I know I can do better. I expect better out of myself,” Fournette said.

Despite his lofty draft status, Fournette hasn’t been the best of this year’s rookie running back class. Chiefs third-round pick Kareem Hunt is head and shoulders above the rest, with 401 rushing yards, while Vikings second-round pick Dalvin Cook has 288 yards and a 4.7-yard average. Bears fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen and Seahawks seventh-round pick Chris Carson have both been more effective than Fournette on a per-play basis.

In the NFL, where good running backs can be found later in the draft, a running back has to be truly special to justify going fourth overall. Fournette hasn’t been truly special yet.

  2. Defenses are loading the box daring Bortles to throw and limiting Fournette. With Jaguar victories of 44-7 and 29-6 and Fournette getting a TD in every game he has played in this far, I’d say he has been very effective.

  3. Fournette is special. His yards are coming against game plans specifically designed to stop him. He gets 3.5 consistently out of nothing and has made the Jags offense effective by creating consistent favorable down and distance scenarios. Do you think it’s a coincidence that Blake Bortles threw 4 touchdowns Sunday? This article was written by someone who reads stats but doesn’t watch the games.

  4. He’s improved that team, though. The defenses are stacking the box on him, opening up the passing game and they have taken advantage. Brian Billick, prior to the Ravens-Jags game: “I don’t see Jacksonville scoring a point.”

    Final score: Jax 44 Balt 7. Anybody seen Brian? Hello…Brian?

