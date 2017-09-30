Chiefs rule out Dee Ford and Mitch Morse, waive Cairo Santos

Getty Images

The Chiefs are down two starters and a kicker with injuries.

Kansas City outside linebacker Dee Ford and center Mitch Morse have both been ruled out for Monday night’s game against Washington.

The Chiefs also waived kicker Cairo Santos with an injury designation. Santos had already been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury, but he’ll now be able to sign with another team once he’s healthy enough to return.

Another injured Chief, left tackle Eric Fisher, is expected to be a game-time decision.