Dalvin Cook on pace for an Adrian Peterson-style workload

AP

After a decade of having the offense built around running back Adrian Peterson, the Vikings are diversifying. Unless they aren’t.

Rookie Dalvin Cook has 71 touches through Week Three, an average of 23.66 per game. It projects to 378 touches for the season.

As a rookie 10 years ago, Peterson had 257.

Yes, Peterson missed two games with a knee injury and was splitting time (sort of) with Chester Taylor, who had 186 touches that year. Still, the Vikings have Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, but they have contributed only seven and 16 touches, respectively.

It definitely wasn’t supposed to be this way, and it’s hard to imagine Cook being used so much over the rest of the year. Racking up 378 touches would compare Cook with Peterson in his prime years, like 2008 (384 touches), 2009 (357 touches), 2012 (388 touches), and 2015 (357 touches).

Potential overuse of Cook is one of the topics that was discussed when Paul Allen of KFAN (and voice of the Vikings) gave PFT Live a phone call on Friday. As usual, he supplied the boom, and I provided the gloom.