Devontae Booker’s potential return complicates Broncos’ depth chart

Broncos running back Devontae Booker has returned to practice after weeks away, and he could be a day away from returning to game action. That likely will result in the running backs who have been playing getting fewer reps.

“We’re going to play them all,” offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “C.J. [Anderson] had a number of touches a couple of weeks ago and it was cut down this week, but [running backs/assistant head coach] Eric [Studesville] is going to rotate. There is going to be a certain flow of the game and what we’re doing and our plan. They’re all going to play. We really don’t have a set number of plays [for each runner].”

Carving into Anderson’s playing time has been veteran Jamaal Charles (pictured), who had nine carries for 56 yards last Sunday at Buffalo.

“He’s one of the best to ever play the game at his position,” McCoy said. “Look at the yards per carry he’s had, right? He’s up there on the leader board. It doesn’t surprise me at all with what he’s doing. Having played against him for a number of years, whether it’s here or being in San Diego, you know what kind of talent he is. It’s a great addition to our team. Just the way he works. The adversity that he has fought through. . . . You can see, he’s starting to get back to the old Jamaal, which is great to see.”

It’s great for the Broncos to have so many options in the running game. Through three games, Anderson has 53 carries and six receptions, and Charles has 28 carries and two receptions. But Charles has averaged 5.1 yards per carry; Anderson is at 4.4.