Earl Thomas exits injury report

Eyebrows were raised when Seahawks safety Earl Thomas missed two days of practice with a knee injury, on Wednesday and again on Thursday. On Friday, Thomas quietly made a complete exit from the injury report.

Thomas appears nowhere on the Friday report — not as participating on a limited basis or fully participating with a knee injury. He’s just completely gone from the report.

It means not only that he’ll play but that he’s no longer injured at all, only one day after being sufficiently injured to miss practice completely.

It’s possible the Seahawks simply gave him a couple of rest days but felt compelled to list something other than “not injury related,” perhaps because he received treatment on a knee that otherwise wouldn’t have kept him from practicing. Regardless, Thomas is good to go for Sunday Night Football, which is very good news for the Seahawks and bad news for a team that continues to wait for its franchise quarterback to make his practice-field debut in 2017.