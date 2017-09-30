Josh Norman pledges $100,000 to Puerto Rico

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 30, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT
NFL players are continuing to step up in the face of natural disasters.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman announced on Twitter today that he is donating $100,000 to aid the relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria. Norman laid out his plans to donate and his thought process in a series of tweets.

“I am sending $100,000 as a start to help you guys out because you all are citizens of the U.S. Just like us. I would encourage the people who can because you have the means to do so. Come forth it’s always a blessing to be a blessing to someone else in need. It’s truly sad what’s going on over in PR. So sad that the President of the United States decided to go golfing in lieu of doing his job aiding people who need the most,” Norman wrote, in tweets that we’ve edited for clarity.

Scores of NFL players made significant donations to cleanup efforts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey and in Florida after Hurricane Irma. Now Norman is getting the ball rolling on the latest effort by NFL players to make a difference.

7 responses to “Josh Norman pledges $100,000 to Puerto Rico

  2. Good for Josh Norman!

    Unfortunately, the death toll will rise dramatically. The hills, and south side of the island have not been accessible. Roads, bridges washed out. Why no Apache helicopters for Puerto Rico doing search and rescue missions, 11 days in?

    It’s a black eye, first for Bush, and now for Trump.

  3. Very well done Mr. Norman. Outstanding! I hope other NFL players follow his lead. I understand many players have probably given to charities involving the Florida and Texas hurricanes. I still hope however that those who have been blessed with abundant resources can help their fellow citizens in Puerto Rico.

  6. skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Why no Apache helicopters for Puerto Rico doing search and rescue missions, 11 days in?
    —————

    At a guess, maybe because the Apache isn’t a S&R platform.

  7. Bashing Trump? Real original. Apparently golfing instead of handling a natural disaster is only acceptable if your a black president. Where was Obama during the last major storm in Americas own borders? Golfing but he’s black so it was ok. He did at least make sure to release a statement on it….reminding those coming together to help eachother not to deny assistance to somebody because of their race. Real presidential but again he was black so nobody cares

