Josh Norman pledges $100,000 to Puerto Rico

Getty Images

NFL players are continuing to step up in the face of natural disasters.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman announced on Twitter today that he is donating $100,000 to aid the relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which has been ravaged by Hurricane Maria. Norman laid out his plans to donate and his thought process in a series of tweets.

“I am sending $100,000 as a start to help you guys out because you all are citizens of the U.S. Just like us. I would encourage the people who can because you have the means to do so. Come forth it’s always a blessing to be a blessing to someone else in need. It’s truly sad what’s going on over in PR. So sad that the President of the United States decided to go golfing in lieu of doing his job aiding people who need the most,” Norman wrote, in tweets that we’ve edited for clarity.

Scores of NFL players made significant donations to cleanup efforts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey and in Florida after Hurricane Irma. Now Norman is getting the ball rolling on the latest effort by NFL players to make a difference.