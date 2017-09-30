NFL didn’t fine players who stayed in the locker room for the national anthem

Getty Images

Technically, NFL rules say players have to be on the field during the national anthem. But the league isn’t doing anything about players who stayed in the locker room.

The league has confirmed to PFT that players were not fined if they stayed in the locker room for the anthem. League rules do not require players to stand, but the rules do say players are to be on the field when the anthem is played. It’s apparently a rule the league isn’t going to enforce.

The Titans and Seahawks both stayed in the locker room for the anthem last week. The Steelers did too, although Afghanistan veteran Alejandro Villanueva left the locker room and stood at attention for the anthem.

It’s unclear whether any teams will sit out the anthem this week, but if they do, the NFL isn’t going to do anything about it.