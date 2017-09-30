NFL suspends Danny Trevathan two games

AP

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended two games for his brutal hit that hospitalized Packers receiver Davante Adams on Thursday night.

The league announced Trevathan’s suspension today, two days after the hit on Thursday Night Football drew widespread condemnation and caused Adams to be carried off the field on a stretcher.

NFL V.P. of Football Operations Jon Runyan made the decision to suspend Trevathan based on the excessive nature of the hit, in which Trevathan lowered the crown of his helmet and appeared to directly target Adams’ head after Adams had already been wrapped up by other players.

Trevathan has the right to appeal. Either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash will hear Trevathan’s appeal.

If his appeal is not successful, Trevathan will miss next Monday night’s game against the Vikings and then the following Sunday’s game against the Ravens. He can return to the Bears’ roster on Monday, October 16 after their game against the Ravens on Sunday, October 15.