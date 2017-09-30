President insists on players standing for the anthem “tomorrow, and always”

AP

Whether he’s laying the foundation to declare victory or hoping to foment another day of defiance, the President has once again chimed in on the anthem controversy in pro football.

“Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem,” President Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Respect our Flag and our Country!”

The edict comes at a time when more and more teams are announcing plans to stand for the anthem, which will allow the President to proclaim that he personally prompted the NFL to stand down on the issue of standing up. Unless, of course, the latest tweet becomes interpreted as yet another challenge from the Commander-in-Chief, provoking some to kneel or sit during the anthem not simply to draw attention to the social issues that caused the protests in the first place but as a protest of the President himself.

However it plays out, Sunday will be another day during which the anthem will receive more attention than it used to. Eventually, the days of “used to” will return.