President insists on players standing for the anthem “tomorrow, and always”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 30, 2017, 9:25 PM EDT
AP

Whether he’s laying the foundation to declare victory or hoping to foment another day of defiance, the President has once again chimed in on the anthem controversy in pro football.

“Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem,” President Trump tweeted on Saturday. “Respect our Flag and our Country!

The edict comes at a time when more and more teams are announcing plans to stand for the anthem, which will allow the President to proclaim that he personally prompted the NFL to stand down on the issue of standing up. Unless, of course, the latest tweet becomes interpreted as yet another challenge from the Commander-in-Chief, provoking some to kneel or sit during the anthem not simply to draw attention to the social issues that caused the protests in the first place but as a protest of the President himself.

However it plays out, Sunday will be another day during which the anthem will receive more attention than it used to. Eventually, the days of “used to” will return.

Permalink 68 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

68 responses to “President insists on players standing for the anthem “tomorrow, and always”

  2. Here’s a deal for the supposed “deal maker” – The players will stand, but the President confesses to assisting the Russian’s in the 2016 campaign – first?

  4. Agree or disagree bu trumps comments made the NFL, owners, players and fans show their hands on this anthem issue.

    And Tada! A week later the issue is almost dead and the MSM has lost their voice of power for the 10% of players who knelt.

    The MSM and LA/NY bubbles don’t speak for most Americans, but they sure like their money. Until it starts to leave.

  5. Yeah, I would, see, but I have this bone spur in my heel, so I’ll have to defer. Surely you understand, Mr. President.

  7. The edict to stand during the anthem is already in the Game Operations Manual: “players on the field should stand at attention, face the flag. hold helmets in their left hand and refrain from talking.”

    Note “should” might not seem as strong as “must” BUT ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY with the manual can be subject to fines, suspensions or lost picks – should Fraudger feel like it.

  8. “I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world.” – Jackie Robinson

    As true today than it was in 1947

  9. Wow, the media has made a mess of this, they can’t kneel anymore because they are going to loose fans, no if they stand Trump will say that he made it happen. No win situation for the NFL

  11. The players will be doing so at their own peril. As the ratings crater because of this nonsense and the players insist a major fight on the horizon in the next CBA, they will be dealing with a smaller pool of dollars to split up. The networks certainly will be looking for some relief from the NFL on their next contract since they certainly aren’t grabbing the audience they anticipated. Remember these numbers are down from last year which was down noticeably from the year before. If they are going to be that foolish and disrespect the flag and the people that gave their lives defending it because they are upset at the President (Basing this off of what Rodgers said) then they deserve what they get.

  17. Teump won on this one. Either the players continue to kneel and fans will turn on them or they stand and Trump can claim he was reaponsible for making them stand.

    The reality is that it would be public backlash from fans rather than Trump, but that won’t stop him from taking credit.

  20. The news should have cameras on Trump and find out which game he’s watching (probably Patriots game) and see if he’s actually standing during the anthem or like the millions of people at home who will be sitting during the national anthem.

  21. Liberalsruineverything says:
    September 30, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    The A kicker in chief. Exactly what he was hired for. Still not tired of winning yet Mr. President!
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Why am I not surprised that you idolize a “man” known for defaulting on his debts?

  25. “Impeach!

    On what grounds?”

    Treason. He and his campaign staff colluded with the Russians. And the smokescreens like his crying about the NFL protests distract the sheep from that and the massive corruption he’s directly involved in.

  27. I liked it better when he was trying to punch his way into war with North Korea and Iran, especially since he has shown himself incapable of even getting diesel fuel and truck drivers to a friendly nearby island.

    No wonder he wants us distracted by anthem nonsense.

  29. Just fired yet another member from staff, Puerto Rico is under water and he blames themayor of San Juan, STILL can’t replace Obamacare…what should he do? Oh yeah, deflect to ripping the league that wouldn’t let him join and then golf some more instead of doing work.

  31. this whole kneeling thing was almost a non story until he opened his mouth. i watch the games with my family and we are a family of very proud veterans and not one of us is outraged about them kneeling. we just want to watch football, if we wanted political bs we’d turn on fox news or cnn. I had to mention both cause i didn’t want to offend anybody

  33. skawh says:
    September 30, 2017 at 9:38 pm
    “I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world.” – Jackie Robinson

    As true today than it was in 1947
    ____________________________________________________________________

    No it is not. I’m black. I can tell you the US is vastly different than it was in 1947. I was born in the 60’s and can tell you we have come miles. FCOL the eejit that started all of this unrest and police hate was a black President named Barrack Hussein Obama. Something that would have been unthinkable in 1947. FCOL Jackie wasn’t even wanted on his own team. Today, these knuckleheads are revered for playing a game and loved by their fans. They are insane for doing anything that would jeopardize that.

    Is everything great. No! Are things markedly better than 1947… you better believe it.

    They need to go back to getting attention for something they are great at and paid handsomely for playing sports. They are trying to make a statement, their delivery has not been well received by those of us who fund their profession.

    Signed
    America

  35. Just act like an adult instead of a teenager and do what you’re supposed to do…like all grown-ups have to do. You dont need the President to instruct you on how to be mature.

  36. And yes this is a win win for Trump as I knew it would be… athletes playing in the political arena was always a beatdown in the making. FCOL President Trump already beat the snowflakes once. These guys just can’t take a loss.

  38. The players aren’t protesting the flag, but those who are butthurt about it can’t be bothered to learn (or care) what the players are protesting. They’re too busy getting duped by a guy who dodged the draft and insults a real hero because he got captured.

  39. Forced patriotism. I’ve never been drafted so all of this is even more meaningless to me. I’ll just be watching football tomorrow not caring about what country I’m in.

  41. Aww, did draft dodging super patriot President Trump have a tough day on Twitter after playing golf while American hurricane victims were suffering in Puerto Rico? Must be time to wrap himself in the American flag again. U.S.A, U. S. A.!

  45. The leader of the land of the free is against freedom and apparently a lot of other people hate freedom, too. Instead of telling people who believe and respect in freedom to leave the land of the free, why don’t you guys all go live in North Korea, sounds like you’ll be much happier there.

  50. sdelmonte says:
    September 30, 2017 at 10:18 pm
    And this will of course fix all the problems in PR. Good job, Donnie.
    _______________________________________

    Yeah this is ridiculous, the POTUS should be down there handing out bottled water!

  51. Harrisonhits, please explain collusion Trump had with russia? I haven’t seen 1 shred of evidence. Hillary sold 20% of our uranium to Russian for 100 million in donations to the Hillary foundation.

  53. This is very scary rhetoric from a person in power. No president should be putting out threats like this. This is the land of the free in case some of you forgot.

  54. For a guy who’s “not preoccupied” with the NFL, he sure seems to waste a lot of time talking about it.

    I guess it’s easy to find the time in between playing golf and insulting disaster ravaged American citizens in Puerto Rico for needing assistance from their government (yes Donald, you ARE THEIR GOVERNMENT too, America is more than the like minded white people who agree with you and you’re supposed to watch out for their interests too, not just your own)

    This guy has had a grudge against the NFL since his USFL venture failed miserably, just like almost everything else he’s ever done. Why do you think he had to go to Russia years ago to borrow money? Because nobody he’d ever done business with before wanted anything to do with him? Because everyone he dealt with before figured out what a debt welshing egotistical scam artist he is.

  55. deedub1639 says:
    September 30, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    “I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world.” – Jackie Robinson

    As true today than it was in 1947
    ____________________________________________________________________

    No it is not. I’m black. I can tell you the US is vastly different than it was in 1947. I was born in the 60’s and can tell you we have come miles. FCOL the eejit that started all of this unrest and police hate was a black President named Barrack Hussein Obama. Something that would have been unthinkable in 1947. FCOL Jackie wasn’t even wanted on his own team. Today, these knuckleheads are revered for playing a game and loved by their fans. They are insane for doing anything that would jeopardize that.

    Is everything great. No! Are things markedly better than 1947… you better believe it.

    They need to go back to getting attention for something they are great at and paid handsomely for playing sports. They are trying to make a statement, their delivery has not been well received by those of us who fund their profession.

    Signed
    America
    ——
    Oh look, there goes the 3rd “I’m black” today, but only for this forum to offer a “black” opinion that is not consistent with blacks. The 3rd faux federal agent opining this week too…hmm, there’s a pattern here.

    Jackie Robinson’s quote was from his bio released in 1972. Race has not “progressed” in America. Race was simply driven underground after the 70’s, because it was no longer politically correct. Ronald Reagan used his dog whistles during the 80’s. If you were truly black you’d know that. Where’s your proof that race is an issue in America
    today too? – See the zombies that came out of the closet answering the “race” dog whistles of the 2016 campaign…there’s your proof, and progress.

  58. It’s funny when Trump supporters call other people “snowflakes”. You do realize that you support a guy who’s so feeble minded that he tries to censor anyone who doesn’t blindly praise him, right? “Praise me or you’re fired! Anyone who criticizes me is lying! Sad!” lol get over yourselves. This is strong leadership to you? The guy is so obviously insecure.

    And this whole “fake news” thing is so played out. It’s like petulant children covering their ears and screaming every time someone challenges them on their ignorance. Such a bogus cop out, if you want to decidedly close your mind to every outside perspective that you can’t wrap your little minds around, then just say so and go stick your head in the dirt. Nobody will care. But quit trying to pass off your censorship and ignorance as anything based in reality.

  59. Trump lives rent free in liberal’s minds and will for 8 years. All of you will need therapy before his reign is over.

    You gotta love it.

  60. I’m Canadian and I stand for both the Canadian and US national anthems. Always did, always will. I realize how fortunate we are to have had people lay down their lives for our freedom. A few honest, humbling minutes well spent on respect and appreciation. Go Lions!

  62. He is a joke but his zombie followers are just sad. I doubt he really has followers left in the US. Probably all Russian Trolls on here. They hate America almost as much as Chump.

  64. clownfoodpoop says:
    September 30, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    I liked the mayor standing in front of the pallets of supplies claiming that none had been sent!
    ——-
    she meant undistributed because there are not enough trucks and drivers. Way to mock an ongoing tragedy. what a standup citizen!

  66. Here is some wisdom from Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals pitcher. I think it applies to everyone regardless of what side of this you are on….Its almost a shame that these reasonable words could not come from the elected leadership.

    “”I think American democracy is strong enough to have that conversation. I think my patriotism is strong enough to not be offended when somebody takes a knee during the anthem. That’s not something I take personally. It’s something that makes me want to reach out to that person and have a conversation with them and say, ‘Let’s talk about some of these issues. Tell me about certain things that have caused you to take such a stand.'”

  67. If this guy was proud of what he’s doing in Washington, he wouldn’t be trying to divert our attention away from it. Trump couldn’t care less about the anthem or the flag. This is all just a big distraction. The guy was a draft dodger, for crying out loud.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!