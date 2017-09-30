Rob Kelley, Jordan Reed questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

As Washington tries to follow an impressive Sunday night win with what would be an even more impressive Monday night accomplishment, the team may — or may not — have a pair of key offensive players.

Running back Rob Kelley (rib) and tight end Jordan Reed (rib, sternum) are questionable for Monday night’s game at Kansas City.

Reed, who has 11 catches for 84 yards, missed the Week Three game against the Raiders. Kelley (pictured) also missed the Week Three game, after rushing for 108 yards on 22 carries in the first two games of the season.

The list of questionable Washington players includes receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring), linebacker Mason Foster (shoulder), linebacker Will Compton (ankle), and safety D.J. Swearinger (hamstring). Tackle Ty Nsekhe is out with a core muscle injury.

In Kelley’s absence, running back Chris Thompson had 188 yards from scrimmage on Sunday night, with 150 of it coming on six catches. He also has four touchdowns on the season.