Saturday one-liners

Will the Jets be moving on from DL Muhammad Wilkerson after the season?

The Dolphins are still trying to figure out who their third-down running back should be.

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor performed better last week, possibly because he was throwing more from the edge of the pocket.

Barring a setback, Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower is expected to return on Sunday.

The well-known bad news for the Bengals is the offense; the overlooked good news is the defense.

Browns coach Hue Jackson has warned his players about reacting to Vontaze Burfict, a guy Jackson calls “ornery.”

Steelers LG Ramon Foster didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday with an injured hand, but he’ll play on Sunday; “It’s Baltimore week,” he said.

Texans OL Jeff Alenn returns to the starting lineup, due to an injury to Greg Mancz.

Colts CB Vontae Davis is back, just as the secondary is getting better.

Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon, a healthy scratch for the last two weeks, says he’s ready to go if called upon.

The Titans know they’ll need to put pressure on Deshaun Watson if they hope to win in Houston.

Broncos OL Billy Turner has some nice cars.

Chiefs LB Dee Ford missed practice again on Friday with a back injury.

Chargers DT Brandon Mebane talks about how police officers tried to re-connect with the community after the Rodney King situation in 1992 by using baseball cards.

Can Raiders QB Derek Carr bounce back from his last subpar effort in prime time?

Troy Aikman believes Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was a “calming influence” on Monday night, when the game at Arizona didn’t get off to a great start.

Giants TE Evan Engram is keeping close watch on other rookie tight ends; he’ll get to see the only one drafted before him up close on Sunday.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is fine (until he isn’t) with coach Doug Pederson rolling the dice on fourth down.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins missed practice on Friday while awaiting the arrival of his son.

The Bears apparently are trying to keep Minnesota guessing about who the starting quarterback will be next Monday night.

Lions LT Greg Robinson comes off as lazy when reacting to a claim that he’s lazy.

Packers WR Davante Adams is in the concussion protocol after being released from the hospital.

Vikings LT Riley Reiff has provided quiet leadership to the offense.

The locker used by Falcons QB Matt Ryan is being auctioned; the high bid as of Friday was $6,000. (Someone will end up buying it for $28,300.)

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly gets his first crack at covering Gronk since a notorious non-call during Monday Night Football in 2013.

Saints WR Willie Snead (hamstring) may not play much or at all during his 2017 regular-season debut.

The Tampa media is starting to ask whether Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston is a franchise quarterback; with two home games in five days against the Giants and Patriots, a chance to answer the question is looming.

Cardinals LB Deone Buchanan is finally back after suffering “severe ligament damage” in his ankle last December.

Rams RB Todd Gurley is back; how long will he stay this time?

As the 49ers look for Win No. 1, LB Elvis Dumervil looks for Sack No. 100.

Listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis, Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin (groin) says the plan is to play.