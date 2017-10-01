Adam Gase dismisses possible quarterback change

AP

The Miami offense went from garbage to rubbish on Sunday in London, scoring a total of no points against the Saints.

After the game, coach Adam Gase dismissed the possibility of changing quarterbacks. Jay Cutler is now 1-2 as the replacement for Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a non-contact knee injury in training camp. Veteran Matt Moore is the backup.

“It’s not time to panic,” Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “We’ve been way worse than this.”

Gase also praised the defense, and he said that the Saints took away the outside zone run, which is usually the way that running back Jay Ajayi has his biggest impact.

The Dolphins finished with 186 yards on offense. In a loss to the Jets last Sunday, the Dolphins had 225 yards. They now return from London without a break to face the Titans at home.