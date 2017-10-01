Adam Jones feels bad for Hue Jackson after thrashing Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are in the business of accumulating assets for the future.

But after getting their present assets beat by the Bengals, Cincinnati cornerback Adam Jones said he felt sorry for Cleveland coach Hue Jackson.

“As people know I’m a fan of Coach Hue,” Jones said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I know you say they’re getting a lot of talent, but I don’t know. From watching today and watching film, I probably shouldn’t say this but it’s going to be hard to win with that group. I’m just saying all around football, I don’t know if Hue has enough to win.”

Jones grew close with Jackson when he worked for the Bengals as an assistant, and didn’t have much hope for his old friend given the current roster following a 31-7 game which wasn’t really that close.

“He only can get so much out of the group that he has,” Jones said. “I was with Hue when he was with us. He’s one of the guys that you would, . . .if we had to go to Iraq right now and he had to pick friends to go, I would [go with him] because I know what type of leader and person he is.”

The Bengals improved to 1-3 with the victory over the 0-4 Browns, so neither team has a great resume. But Jones clearly sees a big difference in talent.