Adam Jones feels bad for Hue Jackson after thrashing Browns

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 1, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns are in the business of accumulating assets for the future.

But after getting their present assets beat by the Bengals, Cincinnati cornerback Adam Jones said he felt sorry for Cleveland coach Hue Jackson.

“As people know I’m a fan of Coach Hue,” Jones said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I know you say they’re getting a lot of talent, but I don’t know. From watching today and watching film, I probably shouldn’t say this but it’s going to be hard to win with that group. I’m just saying all around football, I don’t know if Hue has enough to win.”

Jones grew close with Jackson when he worked for the Bengals as an assistant, and didn’t have much hope for his old friend given the current roster following a 31-7 game which wasn’t really that close.

“He only can get so much out of the group that he has,” Jones said. “I was with Hue when he was with us. He’s one of the guys that you would, . . .if we had to go to Iraq right now and he had to pick friends to go, I would [go with him] because I know what type of leader and person he is.”

The Bengals improved to 1-3 with the victory over the 0-4 Browns, so neither team has a great resume. But Jones clearly sees a big difference in talent.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Adam Jones feels bad for Hue Jackson after thrashing Browns

  5. Well after a quarter of the season it really looks like this year will be a cakewalk for the 13 time World Champion Green Bay Packers to make it 14….

  6. BINGO….Garrett hasn’t played, but this has to be the worst set of wr’s in nfl history…Britt- whoever signed this guy- should be fired asap… 3 yrs 24 mill for that stiff….only in Believeland….and quit saying that o line is good….it stinks….Peppers was a reach- he stinks…kid from the U stinks…they stink every darn year….

  7. Accumulating talent right. 41 mil under the cap last season, almost 63 million under right now. How can they possibly compete when most of the teams are 12 mil or less under it. You cannot have a 51 million dollar budget gap and have any real chance of being competitive.

    Cleveland fans you are being scammed. Haslam conned millions from his Pilot FlyingJ customers and should be in jail. With that scam busted he had to find a new one and its the Cleveland Browns.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!