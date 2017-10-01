Alejandro Villanueva: Don’t use me to push an agenda

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 1, 2017, 6:31 PM EDT
Getty Images

Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, was in the spotlight last week after he was the only Pittsburgh player to stand for the national anthem. He’s not happy with that.

Today, after the Steelers reversed course from last week and came out of the locker room for the anthem, Villanueva asked that everyone stop using him as an example of anything other than a football player.

“To use me as a tool to push agendas and push messages is completely unacceptable,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva was particularly bothered by the fact that some saw his anthem stance as a sign of defiance against Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who said last week that his team would stay in the locker room instead of coming out on the field for the national anthem.

“I love my teammates, I love Coach Tomlin, I love this organization and I love coming to work,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva wants to be nothing more than a good soldier and a good teammate, and his week as a symbol made him deeply uncomfortable.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Alejandro Villanueva: Don’t use me to push an agenda

  2. As a veteran myself, I understand his mentality…be a good soldier, love your team and do the right thing

  5. He’s in a tough spot. Tomlin took the low road after the whole thing transpired. Placing the blame on him and not supporting him at all. For not wanting it to be political Tomlin sure made it political.

  6. smithdp says:
    October 1, 2017 at 6:38 pm
    Good for him. Many of those who would try to use him are simply white racist Trump supporters who feed into Trump’s divisive ideology.

    Interesting how the “White Racists” as you call them support an ethnic Spaniard.

  8. Whatever. He was being used by both sides at different points. Don’t like it? Don’t go along with the stupidity in the first place.

  9. There are those that will use anything to make their side look better.

    Don’t believe? Why are facts skewed to make one side, or thing, etc. look better?

  11. Good for him. I don’t agree with how some of the players originally kneeled, but I’m not about to get my panties in a bunch because some dude takes a knee during a song.

  15. Interesting how the “White Racists” as you call them support an ethnic Spaniard.”

    Interesting how all you White Racists support a wall to keep anyone with the surname Villanueva out.

  17. runtheball says:

    Interesting how the “White Racists” as you call them support an ethnic Spaniard.

    _______________________________________________________________________________

    A lot of White racists in South Carolina voted for Senator Scott who is black. For such racists being able to support a person of color who think they agrees with them is their Super Bowl Sunday. It gives them a chance to appear not to be racists.

  20. “Whatever your reason is for doing the right thing…Good Deal”.

    Sure, the right thing from your perspective. When that perspective supports symbols over human rights and dignity, that’s the wrong thing.

  21. cardinealsfan20 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:10 pm
    Interesting how the “White Racists” as you call them support an ethnic Spaniard.”

    Interesting how all you White Racists support a wall to keep anyone with the surname Villanueva out.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Not all. Just the ones who want to subvert the United States’ valid and legal immigration and border policies by illegally entering the country. BTW, stop calling everybody racists it emphasizes your stupidity on this matter.

  24. Of course he has to say that now since his racist coach blasted him…feel sorry for the guy..a no win situation for the back pedaling crybabies

  25. FinFan68 says – “BTW, stop calling everyone racists it emphasizes your stupidity”.

    You seem to be very sensitive about embracing your supremacist ideology. If the shoe fits, wear it.

  26. Rolo Tomassi says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:28 pm
    Liberals arent very liberal when the loose
    =========================================
    You say the same insulting nonsense every day on Bears Wire.
    All you do is troll from one site to another.

  27. “You seem to be very sensitive about embracing your supremacist ideology. If the shoe fits, wear it.”
    ____

    People like you are what’s wrong in America. You don’t care about racial inequality, you just want to morally grandstand and act like you are superior. Also, it’s idiotic, insulting people will not persuade them. Learn some people skills!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!