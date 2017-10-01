Alfred Morris’ career-long run leads to another Ezekiel Elliott score

Getty Images

Alfred Morris entered Sunday’s game with four carries for 1 yard. On his first carry against the Rams, Morris had a career-long run.

Morris went 70 yards before Kayvon Webster tracked him down at the Los Angeles 5. After doing all the work, though, Ezekiel Elliott got the glory.

Elliott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Dallas a 17-6 lead with 10:53 remaining in the second quarter. It came after replay overturned a 2-yard Elliott touchdown run the previous play.

Elliott has 12 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.