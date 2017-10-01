Antonio Brown frustrated, Steelers lead 3-0

AP

The Steelers are winning in the second quarter, but it isn’t all smiles on their sideline.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown was caught by CBS cameras knocking a Gatorade bucket off a table during a tantrum after a Steelers drive ended with a punt. A replay of the final play of that drive showed Brown streaking down the field wide open while Ben Roethlisberger opted to throw what turned out to be an incomplete pass to Le'Veon Bell.

Bell had some good moments on the team’s opening drive that ground up yards and time while moving into scoring position. A David DeCastro holding penalty tripped Pittsburgh up, however, and they had to settle for a Chris Boswell field goal.

That’s the only scoring in the game thus far as the Ravens have punted three times during a slow start for an offense that is coming off a terrible game in London last week.