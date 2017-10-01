Bengals blow out Browns

AP

The Bengals and Browns met in the battle of Ohio, but only one team came ready for battle.

Cleveland put forth an embarrassing effort, getting blown out by the previously winless Bengals 31-7. The Browns are 0-4, and they might be even worse this year than they were last year, when they were the worst team in the NFL.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who had been terrible so far this season, was outstanding today. He completed 25 of 30 passes for 286 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer was pulled after completing just 16 of 34 passes for 118 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Kizer is leading the league in interceptions, but he’s not getting much help from his receivers: His pick today bounced off the hands of Kenny Britt.

Whether the Bengals can still turn their season around and contend in the NFC North remains to be seen, but there’s little doubt that the Browns are heading for their seventh consecutive last-place finish.