Beyond the London game, FOX won’t be televising anthems live on Sunday

AP

If you tuned in early this morning to FOX, you saw the national anthem live from London, prior to the Saints-Dolphins game. You won’t see the anthem live on any FOX games for the rest of the day.

“As we have in previous broadcasts of NFL games from London, FOX will show the National Anthem as well as God Save the Queen live,” FOX said in a recent statement. “As is standard procedure, regionalized coverage of NFL games airing on FOX this Sunday will not show the National Anthem live; however, our cameras are always rolling and we will document the response of players and coaches on the field.”

Although FOX showed the Saints-Dolphins anthem, FOX did not mention the anthem controversy or the fact that three Dolphins were kneeling during the anthem. There was also no conspicuous shot of receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas, and safety Michael Thomas kneeling. According to FOX, they were in a wide shot of the Miami sideline.

The first reference to the three kneeling players came as the first half ended, from studio host Curt Menefee.