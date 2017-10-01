Bills pick off impressive road win over Falcons

AP

The Falcons are no longer unbeaten, and the Bills are no longer apologizing for the way they play.

Buffalo forced three Matt Ryan turnovers and left Atlanta with a 23-17 win, improving to 3-1 in the process. That’s the same record as the Falcons, though few might have predicted the way this one would go down.

The Bills allowed the Falcons 391 yards, but made stops at key junctures, with safety Micah Hyde picking off a pair of passes. Coupled with a strip-sack-fumble return for a touchdown (which perhaps should have been an incomplete pass), it was a timely defensive effort from the Bills.

Coupled with a Tyrod Taylor touchdown pass to Jordan Matthews, and a pair of long bombs from Bills kicker Steven Hauschka (who hit from 56 and 55 yards in the fourth quarter), it was enough scoring for the Bills.

Atlanta was playing without wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu in the second half, but still had a chance to win the game late, before the Bills got a fourth-and-1 stop in the shadow of the goal line.