Broncos hold on to beat Raiders 16-10

Posted by Charean Williams on October 1, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT
First, the Raiders lost their quarterback. Then, they lost the game.

Raiders Nation will hold its breath, awaiting word on the extent of the back injury to Derek Carr. The quarterback left the game late in the third quarter.

E.J. Manuel completed 11 of 17 passes for 106 yards in Carr’s absence, rallying the Raiders. But his last pass was intercepted by safety Justin Simmons at the Denver 8 with 1:46 remaining, ending the Raiders’ comeback attempt.

The Broncos jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and held on.

Trevor Siemian completed 16 of 26 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Anderson rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries. The Broncos gained 205 yards in the first half but only 93 in the second half.

The Raiders rushed for only 24 yards as Marshawn Lynch had nine carries for 12 yards.

Oakland gained 254 yards, with 99 coming on one drive.

Khalil Mack had two sacks and Von Miller one in a matchup of two of the league’s premiere pass-rushers.

12 responses to “Broncos hold on to beat Raiders 16-10

  1. Remember 5 weeks ago when the Raiders were going to run rough shot over the AFC West and eventually face the undefeated Patriots in the AFC Championship?

    Now they are both 2-2 and in 3rd place in their respective divisions.

  4. broncosroe says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:36 pm
    Elway doesn’t know how to put an offense together. He needs to hire a real gm

    A Broncos fan that doesn’t know what they’re talking about. He put together TE number 1 offense of all time. We have a GM that took us to two SBs in his short time with us.

  6. ylawspick6 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:44 pm
    simien sucks

    not going anywhere

    the roll outs and bootlegs are cooked by week 4

    Don’t think you should be saying anyone sucks right now. You let Cam come into your house and beat you lmao. That New England D ( if you want to call that a defense) is terrible.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:44 pm
    simien sucks

    not going anywhere

    the roll outs and bootlegs are cooked by week 4

    Cool story, now compare it to a team with a QB who plays absolutely zero defense. Denver’s defense will score points throughout the year, New England’s offense can’t keep points off the board.

  10. murph2432 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:46 pm
    hardly

    september champions aren’t really champions

    good win for the refs today regardless of a bad defense to start the year

    offensive era

    offense wind championships in goodell’s league

    how elway has not figured that out yet, no one knows

  12. murph2432 says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:44 pm
    broncosroe says:
    October 1, 2017 at 7:36 pm
    Elway doesn’t know how to put an offense together. He needs to hire a real gm

    A Broncos fan that doesn’t know what they’re talking about. He put together TE number 1 offense of all time. We have a GM that took us to two SBs in his short time with us.

    he bought a barry bonds of qbs and got blown out 43-8
    in a super bowl

    not impressive

