Broncos hold on to beat Raiders 16-10

AP

First, the Raiders lost their quarterback. Then, they lost the game.

Raiders Nation will hold its breath, awaiting word on the extent of the back injury to Derek Carr. The quarterback left the game late in the third quarter.

E.J. Manuel completed 11 of 17 passes for 106 yards in Carr’s absence, rallying the Raiders. But his last pass was intercepted by safety Justin Simmons at the Denver 8 with 1:46 remaining, ending the Raiders’ comeback attempt.

The Broncos jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and held on.

Trevor Siemian completed 16 of 26 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Anderson rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries. The Broncos gained 205 yards in the first half but only 93 in the second half.

The Raiders rushed for only 24 yards as Marshawn Lynch had nine carries for 12 yards.

Oakland gained 254 yards, with 99 coming on one drive.

Khalil Mack had two sacks and Von Miller one in a matchup of two of the league’s premiere pass-rushers.