Buccaneers up 16-10 at halftime

AP

The Buccaneers are up 16-10 on the Giants at halftime, but they may be regretting some missed opportunities in the locker room.

Jameis Winston uncorked a nice throw to Mike Evans on the run on a third down late in the second quarter and Evans was initially ruled to have scored a touchdown, but the call was overturned on a review because Evans was down on the 1-yard-line. The Bucs took three shots at getting the ball in the end zone, but couldn’t do it and had to settle for a Nick Folk field goal.

Folk missed a 46-yard field goal and an extra point earlier in the half, so there’s been quite a few points left on the board for Tampa this afternoon. That could come back to haunt them if the signs of offensive life the Giants showed in the second quarter can be sustained.

They drove for a field goal for their first points of the day and then scored a touchdown in unlikely fashion when Eli Manning ran 14 yards for his first rushing touchdown since the 2014 season. That’s tied for the longest run of the day for the Giants, who opened the day with four punts in their first five possessions.

Perking up in the second quarter has them back in a game they once trailed 13-0 and keeping things moving after halftime will give them a shot at their first win of the season.