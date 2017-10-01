Bucs jump out to 13-0 lead

AP

The Giants are looking for their first win of the 2017 season and it will have to be a comeback win if it comes this Sunday.

Jameis Winston threw a four-yard touchdown to Mike Evans and a 58-yarder to rookie tight end O.J. Howard in the first quarter as the Buccaneers raced out to a 13-0 lead over a Giants team that made it to the playoffs on the back of their defense last season. The unit hasn’t been good enough to overcome the offense this year and Eli Manning‘s side of the ball hasn’t done anything to help this Sunday.

They did catch a break when kicker Nick Folk missed a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter. Folk also missed the extra point after Howard’s touchdown.

The two Bucs scores were sandwiched around a Giants drive that stalled at the Bucs’ 30-yard-line on fourth-and-five. Ben McAdoo opted not to try a field goal and kept his scuffling offense on the field for an incomplete pass to Brandon Marshall. The other four Giants possessions have ended with punts, leaving a ton of work to do if the Giants are going to avoid an 0-4 start to the season.