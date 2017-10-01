Byron Maxwell out after hurting hamstring in warmups

AP

Dolphins coach Adam Gase called his team’s offense “garbage” after last week’s loss to the Jets and suggested changes could be coming to the unit.

Gase didn’t make the same suggestion about the defense, but there’s one big change on that side of the ball. Cornerback Byron Maxwell is inactive for the game and Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that he hurt his hamstring during pregame warmups. Russini had previously reported that Maxwell was expected to take a seat on the bench with rookie Cordrea Tankersley getting the start, so the hamstring injury was actually the second change of plans in the secondary.

Cornerback Sterling Moore, left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Willie Snead are all inactive for the Saints after being listed as questionable on Friday. Defensive lineman Kendall Langford, defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad, quarterback Taysom Hill and linebacker Ben Heeney are also out this week.

Cornerback Torry McTyer, linebacker Rey Maualuga, guard Isaac Asiata, tackle Eric Smith, tackle Sam Young and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are the other Dolphins inactives. Running back Jay Ajayi, who was listed as questionable, is in the lineup as expected for the game in his hometown of London.