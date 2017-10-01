Cam Newton misses some opportunities early

AP

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has gotten off to a slow start this season, after coming back from shoulder surgery in late March.

It appears he still hasn’t gotten comfortable.

Newton just laid out a beautiful arm-punt on third down, which was well over the double-covered wide receiver Damiere Byrd and easily intercepted by Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler.

The two sides have traded field goals so far, with both sides missing some opportunities. Newton had another one earlier, when he was stopped short of converting a third-down scramble. He looked a bit hesitant on that one, as you’d imagine considering their offensive plan was allegedly designed to keep him from having to run.

The Panthers have a solid defense which will keep them in most games, but until Newton gets back to himself (and Ryan Kalil and Greg Olsen return), they’re going to struggle to score.