Case Keenum had a career day vs. the Lions in 2016

The best game of Case Keenum‘s career came last weekend, in a win over the Buccaneers. His best game before that, albeit in a loss, came last year, against this week’s opponent.

Week Six, at Detroit. Still starting for the Rams, Keenum matched Sam Bradford‘s 27-for-32 showing from Week One of this year, completing 84.4 percent of his passes in a 31-28 shootout with the Lions.

With 321 yards, Keenum averaged 10 yards per throw, adding three touchdowns and one interception.

But the interception came after the Lions had gone up by three late, with former Lions safety Rafael Bush getting the pick and sealing the win.

That’s one common thread between Minnesota’s experience last year at Ford Field and Keenum’s; a late interception from Sam Bradford allowed the Lions to win in regulation a game that seemed to be headed for overtime.

Keenum gets another crack at the Lions today, in more friendly confines. After a pair of late losses to the Lions last year that allowed Detroit to get to the postseason and kept the Vikings out, this could be the most important game on a day full of them.