Cliff Avril out, but Seahawks defense making plays

Getty Images

The Seahawks are doing enough defensively to take the lead, but they’ll be operating short-handed the rest of the night.

They’re up 10-2 on the Colts after cornerback Justin Coleman‘s interception return for a touchdown, but have lost some key defensive parts already.

Defensive end Cliff Avril is out after taking a foot to the head while making a tackle. The Seahawks announced it as a neck injury.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane was previously ruled out with a hip injury as well.

Later in the second quarter, defensive end Frank Clark and defensive tackle Nazair Jones each went to the sidelines with injuries, though Clark returned.