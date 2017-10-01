Colts center carted off after second play

Getty Images

The Seahawks aren’t the only ones with offensive line issues.

And the Colts’ got worse after the second play of the game.

Starting center Deyshawn Bond was carted off with an apparent left knee injury on the second snap, after he stepped on a teammates’ foot while being pushed backward.

The undrafted rookie was starting in place of injured regular Ryan Kelly. That forced guard Adam Redmond into the middle, in one of the loudest settings in the league.

The Colts have already announced he will not return.