Colts sport “We will stand for” t-shirts before game

Colts on Twitter

Colts players released a statement on Sunday indicating that they may not have a unified approach to the national anthem before their game against the Seahawks on Sunday night.

They are unified on another front, however. The Colts sent out a tweet featuring a picture of a t-shirt that all of the team’s players are wearing during warmups. Other pictures from Seattle show coach Chuck Pagano wearing the shirt as well.

The front of the shirt says “We Will” and the back has “Stand For” on the top. Underneath “Stand For” is a list made up of equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue and opportunity.