Colts win a couple of replay challenges, keep things close

AP

The Colts are 2-0 on replay challenges, and only down 3-2 in the game at Seattle.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano has won his first two challenges, reversing a pair of almost-plays by Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and getting a couple of points on the board.

The Colts closed to 3-2 after getting Wilson on a blitz and dropping him in the end zone for a safety. It was initially ruled an incomplete pass, but after another look, it was ruled that Wilson’s knee was down before the ball left his hand.

And on the last play of the first quarter, a 19-yard pass to tight end Luke Wilson was overruled, since Wilson was in the process of landing when he shoveled it forward.

It’s a small win, but a win nonetheless for the Colts, who have enough things going against them at the moment.