Cowboys offense rolling with 287 yards, 24-16 lead

AP

The Cowboys apparently left their offensive struggles on the road. They have more yards in the first half against the Rams than they had in either of their last two games.

Dallas gained 268 yards against the Broncos and 273 against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys gained 287 in the first half against the Rams. They have more rushing yards (133) than the Rams have total yards (131).

Alfred Morris has two carries for 76 yards, including a 70-yard run, and Ezekiel Elliott has 14 carries for 56 yards. Dak Prescott has completed 11 of 15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, giving him a 145.8 passer rating. Dez Bryant has three catches for 68 yards.

Greg Zuerlein has kicked three field goals — 49, 44 and 44 yards — with Los Angeles’ only touchdown coming on a 7-yard pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp.

The Rams’ only touchdown drive followed a Ryan Switzer muffed punt.