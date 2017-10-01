Cowboys will play without Sean Lee, two corners

Getty Images

The Cowboys will play without All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee. He is inactive with a strained hamstring.

Lee was injured in the final two minutes of Monday night’s victory over the Cardinals and did not practice all week. The Cowboys had listed him as questionable.

Middle linebacker Jaylon Smith leads the Cowboys in tackles with 30, but Lee has 29 and is the team’s play-caller and leader. Veteran Justin Durant will take most of Lee’s snaps at weakside linebacker.

Durant played 32 snaps against the Cardinals after playing only three the first two weeks combined as he worked his way back into playing shape.

The Cowboys also won’t have cornerbacks Nolan Carroll (concussion) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring). The team’s other inactives are: quarterback Cooper Rush, running back Darren McFadden, linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) and defensive end Charles Tapper.

Starting left guard Chaz Green will play despite a hip injury.

The Rams had already ruled out safety Lamarcus Joyner, who is inactive along with quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Justin Davis, cornerback Dominique Hatfield, outside linebacker Ejuan Price, offensive tackle Andrew Donnal and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas.