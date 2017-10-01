Dalvin Cook limps off, Lions take lead over Vikings

AP

Things quickly went from good to bad to worse for the Vikings in the third quarter today against the Lions.

After Minnesota had jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the third quarter, Detroit cut it to 7-6 with a field goal. On the Vikings’ ensuing possession, it went bad.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook took a handoff, appeared headed toward a big gain, but then got hit just as he was cutting. Cook’s knee buckled and he fumbled, and the Lions recovered.

Cook limped off with what looked like a leg injury, and the Lions scored an Ameer Abdullah touchdown followed by a Matthew Stafford-to-Golden Tate two-point conversion.

Detroit now leads 14-7, and Minnesota is holding its breath about Cook.